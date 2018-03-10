HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 10 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 10

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

Walker Stallcup Tournament

Graham  6
Pampa  1

Vernon      9
Childress  9

Burkburnett
Holliday

Henrietta      10
Springtown   2


Windthorst Invitational 

Boyd           4
Windthorst   8

Stamford    4
Windthorst  8

Midlothian Heritage tournament

Iowa Park  9
Krum         0

Gainseville Tournament

City View     1
Whitewright  11

Non Distrct

Hirschi            2
Notre Dame   22

Softball

Graham Tournament

Graham         8
Brownwood   3

Petrolia           8
Country Day   7

Windthorst  3
Clyde         12

Graham           7 
Abilene Wylie  6

Windthorst    2
Brownwood  3

Graham 3
Decatur 2

Petrolia  11
Hawley   1

