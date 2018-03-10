Bowie boys win 3A State Title! - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bowie boys win 3A State Title!

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
#10 Bowie beats #12 Mt. Vernon in the 3A state title game to earn the schools 6th state championship. / Source: KAUZ #10 Bowie beats #12 Mt. Vernon in the 3A state title game to earn the schools 6th state championship. / Source: KAUZ
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KAUZ) -

3A State championship game

 #12 Mt. Vernon   28
#10 Bowie           32
BOW: Daniel Mosley Tournament MVP

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 11 Lions pounce on Mustangs in doubleheader sweep

    No. 11 Lions pounce on Mustangs in doubleheader sweep

    Saturday, March 10 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-03-11 03:44:29 GMT
    (Source: Midwestern State University)(Source: Midwestern State University)

    After stealing the series opener against 11th-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday night, the MSU Texas softball team was unable to continue the momentum, dropping both games on Saturday. The Lions recorded a 10-1 victory in the opener before a 9-1 win in the series finale.   Junior second baseman Samantha Loos reached base safely for the 15th and 16th-consecutive game, drawing three walks on the afternoon. Sophomore outfielder Tucker Caraway reached i...

    After stealing the series opener against 11th-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday night, the MSU Texas softball team was unable to continue the momentum, dropping both games on Saturday. The Lions recorded a 10-1 victory in the opener before a 9-1 win in the series finale.   Junior second baseman Samantha Loos reached base safely for the 15th and 16th-consecutive game, drawing three walks on the afternoon. Sophomore outfielder Tucker Caraway reached i...

  • Bowie boys win 3A State Title!

    Bowie boys win 3A State Title!

    Saturday, March 10 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-03-11 03:39:33 GMT
    #10 Bowie beats #12 Mt. Vernon in the 3A state title game to earn the schools 6th state championship. / Source: KAUZ#10 Bowie beats #12 Mt. Vernon in the 3A state title game to earn the schools 6th state championship. / Source: KAUZ

    Bowie boys win 3A State Title!

    Bowie boys win 3A State Title!

  • HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 10

    HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 10

    Saturday, March 10 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-03-11 03:32:51 GMT

    HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 10

    HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 10

    •   
Powered by Frankly