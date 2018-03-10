Bowie boys win 3A State Title!

After stealing the series opener against 11th-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday night, the MSU Texas softball team was unable to continue the momentum, dropping both games on Saturday. The Lions recorded a 10-1 victory in the opener before a 9-1 win in the series finale. Junior second baseman Samantha Loos reached base safely for the 15th and 16th-consecutive game, drawing three walks on the afternoon. Sophomore outfielder Tucker Caraway reached i...