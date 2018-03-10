After stealing the series opener against 11th-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday night, the MSU Texas softball team was unable to continue the momentum, dropping both games on Saturday. The Lions recorded a 10-1 victory in the opener before a 9-1 win in the series finale. Junior second baseman Samantha Loos reached base safely for the 15th and 16th-consecutive game, drawing three walks on the afternoon. Sophomore outfielder Tucker Caraway reached i...
Bowie boys win 3A State Title!
HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 10
HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 9
Boys District 5-5A Denton Ryan 1 Rider 1 (4-1-7) RID: Colsen Welch G District 3-4A Hirschi 3 (1-6-1) Bridgeport 3 HIR: Shaughnessy Emanuel, Jose Chavarria, Chris Allen G each Girls District 5-5A Rider 5 (12-0) Denton Ryan 1 RID: Ashlyn Heger 2 G, Maddi Kyle, Keeley Ayala, Michaela Zapata G each District 3-4A Burkburnett 1 (1-6-1...
