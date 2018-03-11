Park rangers help kids get hooked on fishing - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Park rangers help kids get hooked on fishing

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Lake Arrowhead State Park held its fishing with a ranger program Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma) Lake Arrowhead State Park held its fishing with a ranger program Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
LAKE ARROWHEAD, TX (KAUZ) -

Lake Arrowhead State Park held its fishing with a ranger program Sunday.

Kids and adults came out to the floating docks at the park to try their luck at catching some of the many species of fish that call the lake home.

The park provided all the equipment needed for kids to fish. Even though the wind made it somewhat difficult, people still enjoyed their time on the water.

Laura Clepper, a Park Interpretive Ranger, said that getting kids excited about the outdoors is her favorite part of the job.

"It definitely is, that's probably the highlight of my job is providing an opportunity for kids and their parents to come out to the state park," she said. "Beautiful day like this even though its kinda breezy, be able to fish and yeah hopefully learn some fishing skills and learn about some of the fish in the lake."

Park officials say they plan to hold another fishing with a ranger program next weekend as well as hiking with a ranger on Monday. They also say the fishing should only continue to improve as the weather begins to get warmer.

For more information on Lake Arrowhead State Park, click here.

