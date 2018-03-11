Gypsy Uncorked moving to downtown WF - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Gypsy Uncorked moving to downtown WF

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A Wichita Falls wine bar is moving downtown and is expected to open soon. (Source: RNN Texoma) A Wichita Falls wine bar is moving downtown and is expected to open soon. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Wichita Falls wine bar is moving downtown.

Gypsy Uncorked is relocating from Kemp Boulevard to 801 Indiana Avenue.

Tagan Couch, the owner, said they have been looking for a larger location and want to add to the growth of downtown. This will be their third business there.

The new Gypsy 801 is hosting a sneak peek Saturday, March 18, during the Saint Patrick's Day Festival.

The grand opening is expected to be on April 2.

