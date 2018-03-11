Library to hold Spring Break Movie Madness

The Wichita Falls Public Library will be holding Spring Break Movie Madness. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Wichita Falls Public Library will be showing movies during Spring Break Movie Madness.

The event kicks off Monday and will run until Thursday.

The movie will start at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the library and kids 16 years old get in for free. Children ages 11 and under must be with a parent.

Free popcorn and drinks will be served.

The movies are:

Monday: Bolt

Tuesday: The Incredibles

Wednesday: All Dogs Go To Heaven

Thursday: Happy Feet

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved