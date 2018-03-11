Decomposed body found in Wichita County - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Decomposed body found in Wichita County

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the decomposed body of a man was found in a trailer in the 8000 block of U.S. 281. 

They were called out to the scene around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Deputy Melvin Joyner said the body was found by a property owner.  He said the reporting party told them they did not know the person was there. 

Joyner said the body is badly decomposed and has been there a while. 

No sign of age or how the person died at this time. The body is being sent off for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

