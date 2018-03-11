Decomposed body found in Wichita County

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the decomposed body of a man was found in a trailer in the 8000 block of U.S. 281.

They were called out to the scene around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Deputy Melvin Joyner said the body was found by a property owner. He said the reporting party told them they did not know the person was there.

Joyner said the body is badly decomposed and has been there a while.

No sign of age or how the person died at this time. The body is being sent off for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved