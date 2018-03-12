UPDATE: Third package bomb connected to string of attacks in Aus - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

UPDATE: Third package bomb connected to string of attacks in Austin

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Two people have been killed in two weeks by package bombs in Austin. (Source: RNN) Two people have been killed in two weeks by package bombs in Austin. (Source: RNN)
AUSTIN, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Three package bombs have exploded and killed two people and injured multiple others in Austin, over the last two weeks.

According to police, the three incidents are related. They say they reached the conclusion, in part, due to the fact that the bombs were placed on the front porches and not delivered by a delivery service.

The first bomb exploded on March 2 and killed a 39-year-old man. The two most recent blasts happened on Monday. One of Monday's bomb killed a 17-year-old and wounded another woman, the other injured at least two others.

Police are also looking into the possibility that the bombings are race-related due to the fact that two victims were black and the other was Hispanic.

