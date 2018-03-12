UPDATE: Third package bomb connected to string of attacks in Austin

After the May elections in Wichita County, Wichita Falls I.S.D. schools wont be polling locations anymore.
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.
The House Intelligence Committee declared on Monday its investigation "found no evidence of collusion" between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.
According to TX-DOT, the southbound lanes of Maplewood between E. Montgomery Place and Mallard will be closed for the next 2-3 months starting Monday, March 12.
