Locals react to decomposed body found in Wichita Co.

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Residents and business owners are left shocked after decomposed body found in Wichita County. (Source: KAUZ) Residents and business owners are left shocked after decomposed body found in Wichita County. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The investigation continues after a decomposed body was found in a trailer Sunday night.

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office was called out to the 8000 block of U.S. 281 just before 7:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials said the body was found in a travel trailer that was parked on the property of a business.

Jesse Curtin, a nearby resident, said he didn't even know until we told him that a body was found.

"It really is shocking especially since it's been decomposed so badly and had been there for so long," Curtin said. "You never expect something to happen this horrific in your area."

Wichita County Sheriff Deputy, Melvin Joyner, said the body is badly decomposed and has been there a while.

Officials said the property owner told them they didn't know the person was there.

Even though this has left a few people frightened, Curtin said that's not the case for him.

"I'm not afraid because I have a license to carry and I'm usually armed everywhere I go," Curtin said. "So the other guy better be afraid."

Even though authorities said there's no sign of the victim's age or cause of death, Curtin said this is a good example of why he's always loaded.   

"Well there have been many unexpected events, so one should always be armed," Curtin said. 

A few business owners told us off camera with many homeless people around the area, they wouldn't be surprised if the man that was found was one of them.

Officials tell us the body has been sent to Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for an autopsy.

