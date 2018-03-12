Cool Start to Spring Break

The cool spring break weather is going to stick around into Tuesday, but a huge rebound in temperatures with warmer spring-like weather returns for the end of spring break week. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will be in the lower 30s and rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon. Winds will be light with sunshine making for a nice day. We'll be back in the upper 60s Wednesday and 70s to near 80 by Thursday and Friday. The warm weather sticks around into the weekend. We'll go with a dry forecast for now.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist