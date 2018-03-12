HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 12 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 12

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
Vernon's Avery Kinney at the plate during the Lady Lions 12-1 win over Rider. / Source: KAUZ Vernon's Avery Kinney at the plate during the Lady Lions 12-1 win over Rider. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 9-2A

Olney           5
Archer City   15      

Windthorst 23
Electra        0

Softball

District 8-3A

City View  11
Bowie         9
F/12

Henrietta    4
Jacksboro  16

District 8-2A

Olney           0
Archer City  15

Non District

Vernon   12
Rider       1

Graham  14 
Ponder     3

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 12

    HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 12

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-03-13 02:11:50 GMT
    Vernon's Avery Kinney at the plate during the Lady Lions 12-1 win over Rider. / Source: KAUZVernon's Avery Kinney at the plate during the Lady Lions 12-1 win over Rider. / Source: KAUZ

    HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 12

    HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 12

  • OJ Simpson 'If I Did It' 2006 interview unearthed

    OJ Simpson 'If I Did It' 2006 interview unearthed

    Monday, March 12 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-03-12 13:22:59 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-03-12 13:32:56 GMT
    O.J. Simpson gave a 'hypothetical' account of the double-murder in a newly unearthed interview. In this 1994 file photo, Simpson, right, and defense attorney Robert Shapiro sit in a Los Angeles courtroom. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, Pool, File)O.J. Simpson gave a 'hypothetical' account of the double-murder in a newly unearthed interview. In this 1994 file photo, Simpson, right, and defense attorney Robert Shapiro sit in a Los Angeles courtroom. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, Pool, File)

    Originally shot in 2006, Simpson gives a "hypothetical" confession to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

    Originally shot in 2006, Simpson gives a "hypothetical" confession to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

  • Sports

    NCAA announces field for men's basketball tourney

    NCAA announces field for men's basketball tourney

    Sunday, March 11 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-11 21:57:18 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-03-12 10:50:13 GMT
    A total of 68 teams have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. The ACC champ Virginia Cavaliers (pictured) are the No. 1 overall seed. (Source: Raycom Media)A total of 68 teams have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. The ACC champ Virginia Cavaliers (pictured) are the No. 1 overall seed. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

    Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

    •   
Powered by Frankly