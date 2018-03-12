2 ejected from vehicle following crash near Archer City - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2 ejected from vehicle following crash near Archer City

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source:RNN) (Source:RNN)
ARCHER COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said two people were ejected from a vehicle and two pinned in following a crash on Highway 79 South of Archer City.

The single vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m Monday.

Air Evac was called out to the scene. 

Troopers on the scene said one person was taken to a hospital in Olney and the others to United Regional in Wichita Falls. 

No word on their condition at this time.

The wreck is still under investigation. 

Stay with 6 for updates.

Copyright RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:37:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.

  • UConn, Irish, Louisville, Miss St top seeds in women's NCAAs

    UConn, Irish, Louisville, Miss St top seeds in women's NCAAs

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:21:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:05:53 GMT
    Connecticut's Gabby Williams and Kia Nurse, right, kiss the American Athletic Conference championship trophy. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)Connecticut's Gabby Williams and Kia Nurse, right, kiss the American Athletic Conference championship trophy. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

    UConn is the top seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.

    UConn is the top seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.

  • Man charged with UT stabbing attack says he was insane at the time

    Man charged with UT stabbing attack says he was insane at the time

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:25:36 GMT
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)

    The man charged in a deadly stabbing at the University of Texas that claimed the life of a former Graham graduate is arguing he should not go to prison. 

    The man charged in a deadly stabbing at the University of Texas that claimed the life of a former Graham graduate is arguing he should not go to prison. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly