2 ejected from vehicle following crash near Archer City

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said two people were ejected from a vehicle and two pinned in following a crash on Highway 79 South of Archer City.

The single vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m Monday.

Air Evac was called out to the scene.

Troopers on the scene said one person was taken to a hospital in Olney and the others to United Regional in Wichita Falls.

No word on their condition at this time.

The wreck is still under investigation.

