Man charged with UT stabbing attack says he was insane at the time

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
AUSTIN, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The man charged in a deadly stabbing at the University of Texas that claimed the life of former Graham graduate, Harrison Brown, is arguing he should not go to prison.

The Austin American Statesman reports Kendrex White told police he was insane at the time of the rampage when he stabbed Brown and injured three others.

In June two doctors said that White is mentally competent.

The judge said no more evaluations until the defense says whether they will cite his mental health in their arguments.

The Statesman got a recent court filing that shows White's lawyers intend to present evidence for a not guilty by insanity defense.

White told police he did not remember the May 2017 attack that claimed the life of the freshman student.

That comment along with other statements White made after the stabbings lead some legal experts to say he has a legitimate insanity argument.

Prosecutors will have to appoint a psychiatrist to assess White's mental state at the time of the attack.

If the psychiatrist determines White was insane, prosecutors will then decide whether to present the case to a jury.

White is due in court Thursday. A trial date has not been set.

