Tips on how to prepare for severe weather

UConn is the top seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.
UConn is the top seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.
The man charged in a deadly stabbing at the University of Texas that claimed the life of a former Graham graduate is arguing he should not go to prison.
The man charged in a deadly stabbing at the University of Texas that claimed the life of a former Graham graduate is arguing he should not go to prison.
Texomans are no strangers to severe weather that can damage roofs or even flood homes. With spring right around the corner sever weather is on the way. Here are ways to prepare.
Texomans are no strangers to severe weather that can damage roofs or even flood homes. With spring right around the corner sever weather is on the way. Here are ways to prepare.
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.