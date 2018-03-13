Hometown Pride: Downtown WF's bond proposal

The downtown roads would have brand new landscaping and bike lanes. (Source: Downtown Proud)

Here is a look down from by The Holt showing wider sidewalks and narrower streets. (Source: Downtown Proud)

The picture above is one of the renderings showing what downtown Wichita Falls would look like if the bond proposal was passed. (Source: Downtown Proud)

On May 5 Wichita Falls citizens will hit the polls and vote on six bond propositions, one a $21.9 million proposition to address downtown's infrastructure and improve its beautification.

"8th Street and Indiana Avenue are two of the main streets that we're looking to develop," Executive Director of Downtown Development, Jana Schmader said.

Downtown Wichita Falls is growing, but it still faces many challenges.

"We want people out of their cars, we want them on the streets enjoying downtown, stopping in these businesses, spending dollars in these businesses," Schmader said. "We're really making sure that we're trying to create a culture down here that invites everyone."

Sidewalks would be widened, streets would be narrowed, new lighting and bike lanes would be installed, and there would even be a splash pad for kids.

Schmader said this project could be what put's the district over the top and brings it back to its glory days.

"It's time for the citizens to step up and add to that story and make that story more incredible because it is there," she said.

Schmader said business has been organically booming for years and thinks it's time to help them out and create a better community.

"When you go in and you spend money at a restaurant or you attend the theatre, you spend money in this economy and are doing your part in helping to develop downtown," Schmader said. "And that is what is going to breed business."

But she added it's bigger than just improving downtown.

"I'm a mother. I want my children down here," Schmader said. "I want downtown to be a place that they remember going to and walking the streets. I want that to become an everyday part of their life."

