Arrest made in connection with Austin Street shooting

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Austin Street.

The Wichita Falls Police confirmed a 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside of the Plantation Apartments last week.

Sgt. Harold McClure said Liam James Maloney, 21, of Wichita Falls, was arrested early Sunday morning at a home in the 3000 block of McGaha Avenue.

Maloney has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a combined bond of $200,000.

An investigation began on the night of Sunday, March 4, following a call for an assault with a weapon in the 1200 block of Austin Street.

Two men were shot outside the apartment complex. Both were taken to United Regional for treatment. We are working to learn the latest on their conditions.

