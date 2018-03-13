BBB Bureau Briefs: PSA Video Contest

The Better Business Bureau kicked off a video contest for Texoma area high schools to participate in. (Source: KAUZ)

Contestants were invited to create a 30-second public service announcement about the BBB.

Burkburnett High School, Christ Academy, Graham High School, Notre Dame Catholic School, Petrolia High School and the Wichita Falls CEC are participating.

The winning campus will receive a cash prize of $2,000 and $1,000 will be donated to second and third place.

The theme is "Be Smart. Be Informed." and covers the BBB's programs like the BBB Scam Tracker, BBB Accreditation, BBB Advertising Review and BBB Request a Quote.

The videos were produced by teams of four students each. The winners will each receive a Go Pro camera and $150.

One component of the judging process is to vote for your favorite video at bbbvideocontest.org.

