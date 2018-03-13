BBB Bureau Briefs: PSA Video Contest

Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school band students that drove off the highway into a ravine is dead and three others in critical condition.
Next week Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of Spring with Free Cone Day.
