Free Cone Day will also raise funds for Children's Miracle Network

Next week Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of Spring with Free Cone Day.

Dairy Queens across Texas will celebrate Free Cone Day on Tuesday, March 20. All customers can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone.

At the same time, participating stores will also collect donations for local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

Free cones will be available during operating hours and there is a limit of one cone per person.

