Breezy and warm into the weekend

Forecast continues to call for warmer weather over the weekend. Southerly winds tonight will keep us in the mid 40s compared to mid 30s last night and help almost everyone to the 80s tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 20-30 mph tomorrow with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s the next few days through Saturday. Highs in the low 80s with a brief dip into the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday with some 80s.

Rain chances looks iffy through the weekend as weak disturbances move through. On Thursday, a stray storm isn't out of the question but not confident enough to put in official rain chances. Saturday could give us some showers or a thunderstorm but dry air near the surface could prevent most of that from reaching the ground. Typically this time of year, most rain is confined to east of I-35 into eastern Oklahoma and the southeast US.

Fire danger will be the biggest concern the next few days especially in our much drier western counties.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist