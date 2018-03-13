Cool tonight, very windy tomorrow

Ingredients for storms just didn't come together this afternoon as the dry line stayed further to the west and front with moisture stayed to the south. In scenarios where only a couple storms are possible, you need all the ingredients in the right place. Tonight, we stay mostly clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s by morning. A cold front will slide through overnight and winds will kick up for Monday at 15-25 mph out of the northwest. Gusts will be near 40 mph. A plume of dust has been moving through West Texas and we'll have to watch and see if it makes it to our area. Don't be surprised to see a layer of dust on things in the morning.

We stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday but then we warm up big time. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Wednesday and then highs could stay in the 80s into next weekend. Our next chance for rain would come next weekend if that system happens.

- First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder