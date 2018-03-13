FIRST ALERT: Storms possible Sunday

Happy Saturday morning!

Temps are in the 30s, 40s, and 50s as we start off our weekend. North winds will increase slightly into this afternoon, keeping fire danger elevated for the day. Temps hover around the low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight NE winds shift back to the SE for Sunday morning. The warm front lifts north through Texoma, increasing our temps and low level moisture and giving us a chance for some showers and storms Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Some storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will be hail to quarters and winds to 60 mph. The best chance for severe weather stays E and NE.

Temps Sunday stay in the mid 70s before another cold front slides through late Sunday into early Monday. Temps fall into the low 60s beginning the work week and starting spring.

The S winds return Thursday, warming us into the upper 70s before hitting the low 80s on Friday.

Rain chances are confined to Sunday. Your outdoor plans look great this week!

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey