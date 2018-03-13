First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms this afternoon

First Alert Weather day is in place for strong to severe storms this afternoon. We will see two rounds of storms.

The first one is just rain. As a warm front pushes north rain will move into the region throughout the morning pushing into Oklahoma through the lunch hour. For the most part this will just be rain, but has the warm front moves north into Oklahoma there could be some stronger areas with hail.

The second round will be later in the afternoon. Strong winds and large hail is the main concern with these storms. The timing will be from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. The location depends on where the dryline sets up. It could be as far west as Seymour and Vernon. The area with the greatest risk for severe weather is Clay, Archer, Young, Jack, Montague and Stephens county. The storms will continue to intensify as the move east overnight into Louisiana and Arkansas.

Highs will warm near 70 degrees. 80s is possible the further south you live. North of the Red River will be slightly cooler in the 60s due to the rain and cloud coverage continuing later in the morning.

Behind the dryline we will see a cold front. Conditions will be very dry heading into Monday and winds will be gusty. There will be a concern for wild fires. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday with northerly winds.

- First Alert Meteorologist Carly Smith