Less windy and slightly cooler for the weekend

Winds finally die down tonight and we'll get a break over the weekend. Monday looks like our next really windy day. A cold front will slide through overnight and that will keep our afternoon highs near 70° but we'll be back in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows the next few mornings will be in the mid to upper 40s but 30s could return at the start of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s to start the work week.

Rain chances don't look great but there is a chance overnight Saturday into Sunday morning for showers. On Saturday, severe weather is possible near the DFW area but we'll stay clear of that. There is a small chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday in our area that could produce some small hail but the better storm chances remain to the north and east of us. No other rain chances in the forecast over the next week.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist