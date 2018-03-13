More rain and storms on Sunday?

So first off, I wanted to apologize for today's bad forecast. I put in a 10% chance of a shower or storm for today into the forecast late last night which covered the first wave of showers but then we saw more develop with rain still on radar a little after 8 pm. Moisture was able to return to our area behind the front which led to the numerous showers and storms developing. This weekend's forecast turned out more difficult than first thought and that will continue into Sunday.

I'm raising rain chances for showers in the morning as short-range models continue to show moisture building into our area ahead of tomorrow's dry line and cold front. Showers and some claps of thunder will be possible from 7 am to 2 PM. As the dry line (boundary that separates moist and dry air) will push east and the morning showers clear the area, we could see a threat of a storm producing hail develop across our south and eastern counties.(Young, Archer, Jack, Clay, and Montague counties.) This storm is not guaranteed but we'll be watching radar closely. If the dry line moves through earlier, then the severe threat stays to the east.

The rest of the week looks quiet with highs in the 60s to start the workweek. Overnight lows could get close to freezing these nights. We're back in the 70s by mid-week.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder