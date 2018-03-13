Pleasant Tuesday Afternoon

Its noticeably colder this morning with a north breeze and wind chills in the 30s. The good news in today's forecast is it will not be nearly as windy and sunshine will be abundant. Temperatures will be the same as Monday. The forecast for the remainder of the week offers nice, warm temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine. Unfortunately, in true March tradition, there's a lot of wind in the forecast.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will bring strong south winds.This means wildfire danger will be elevated. Thank goodness humidity will increase with the south winds as well. Confidence is growing that highs will be in the 80s this weekend. We have our eye on Sunday evening for a chance of thunderstorms.

- First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron