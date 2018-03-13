Very high fire danger

Happy Friday!

We had a very mild start this morning, and temperatures are only rising. Highs will likely make it back into the 80s today. Winds will be very strong out of the west at 15-25 mph. As a pacific cold front pushes across our region it will become very dry. Fire Danger is very high today. Basically it doesn't matter where you live or what you need to do, it would be wise to put off any form of burning until conditions improve. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Saturday. We will be around 70 for a high. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower on your St. Patrick's evening into Sunday morning. Storm chances return on Sunday afternoon. The best chance for storms looks to stay east of us. Be sure to download the First Alert 6 Weather App for the very latest forecast.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist