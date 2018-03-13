Very high fire danger on Friday

The wind will continue this evening, overnight, and most of Friday out of the southwest and then west tomorrow at 15-25 mph. Gusts will be from 30-40 mph. Temperatures tonight stay cool to mild falling down to the mid 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear but could become partly cloudy as a cold front rolls through early in the morning. This is a Pacific cold front instead of an Arctic cold front so our humidity will be pushed out, but temperatures won't fall. Instead they'll rise thanks to plenty of sunshine and dry air in place. This will lead to very high fire danger across the area on Friday.

We get a break from the strong winds over the weekend and temperatures might end up staying in the 70s thanks to more cloud cover. Some showers might also move through Sunday morning. Showers should move out by early afternoon with a chance of severe weather to our northeast into central and eastern Oklahoma.

Next week looks a little cooler with highs in the 60s but 70s should return later in the week.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist