Very Windy Monday, Wildfire Danger

The storm system which brought rain to Texoma over the weekend brings big time wind today. All day, the wind will be very strong out of the northwest with gusts of over 40 miles per hour. Because of the strong winds and prevailing drought, fire danger is high. Skies will be mostly sunny with some clouds moving in this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Today's north winds will transport cooler air in tonight. Tuesday morning we'll wake up to temperatures in the 30s. Tomorrow ill be breezy but not as windy as today.

We'll see fairly quiet weather through the middle of the week. Winds eventually become southerly triggering a warm up. Strong winds return to finish the week. No rain in the seven day forecast but we'll keep an eye on Sunday for a chance of thunderstorms.

- First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron