Warming Trend about to Start

It will be another chilly night with temperatures dropping into the middle 30s by morning. Once Wednesday mornings chill wears off, it'll be nice. Look for sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. The real warm up begins Thursday with a return of gusty south winds, highs will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Everybody should be near or above 80 Friday. We may cool down a little for St.Paddy's Day, but any cool down will be short lived with warm weather returning for Sunday. It's a very active weather pattern, but it looks like most of the storminess will miss us.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist