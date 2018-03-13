Warming trend heading into the weekend

Today will be warmer with highs nearing 70 degrees this afternoon. this puts us back above average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Lows tonight will be in the 40s. The southerly winds will pick up on Thursday as the warming trend continues through Friday. Fire danger will be very high. We are heading into an active weather pattern, but for now it looks like we will likely miss out on the storms. The next front does knock temperatures down slightly for St. Patrick's Day on Saturday. If you are headed to the Street Festival downtown Wichita Falls, be prepared for highs in the 70s, partly cloudy skies, shifting winds breezy at times.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist