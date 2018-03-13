Windy and Warm

The warm weather continues. 80s are likely today and tomorrow. The winds will really pick up today. Areas southwest have a slim chance for rain, but most of us will stay dry today. We are looking at sustained winds out of the south southwest at 20-30 mph. Lows tonight will be mild in the 50s thanks to the strong winds and an increase in cloud cover, especially for us south of the Red River. On Friday a pacific front will shift winds to the west. This will create extreme fire danger with dry air, strong west winds at 20 mph combined with the dry fuels on the ground. Think twice before you through your cigarette out or park your car on tall grass or even grill anything outside. Fire's will spread rapidly in these windy conditions. Pollen counts are also very high for cedar, hackberry, and oak with all the wind. The next slight chance for rain comes late Saturday and early Sunday. For the most part temperatures on St. Patrick's Day will be in the mid 70s with calmer winds.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist