Work on 6th Street sewer line begins Wednesday

The green line represents the area that will be closed off beginning Wednesday morning until this Friday. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)

Work on a sewer line in Wichita Falls could impact your daily commute this week.

The stretch of 6th Street from Broad to Bluff will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday until Friday while crews work on the sewer line.

The bus stop on 6th Street in that area will not be available while work is taking place. Citizens who need to park at Memorial Auditorium or City Hall should use the parking lots on Broad, Bluff or 7th Street.

The 6th Street 'Fly-Over' exit will not be impacted by this work.

