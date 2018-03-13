Work on 6th Street sewer line begins Wednesday

Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.
The Trump administration shakeup may not be over with reports of the possible departure of Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin.
The Trump administration shakeup may not be over with reports of the possible departure of Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin.
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Work on a sewer line in Wichita Falls could impact your daily commute this week.
Work on a sewer line in Wichita Falls could impact your daily commute this week.
The Better Business Bureau is warning about a utility scam targeting area businesses.
The Better Business Bureau is warning about a utility scam targeting area businesses.