HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 13

HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 13

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Petrolia's Hunter Baker steals home plate vs. Seymour.
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  1 (0-1)
Denison         5 (1-0) 

Sherman  3 (1-0)
Rider        1 (0-1)

District 8-3A

Bowie  2 (0-1)
Boyd   3 (1-0)

Jacksboro  16 (1-0)
City View     4 (0-1)

Nocona       6 (0-1)
Henrietta  14 (1-0)

Holliday   4 (1-0)
Paradise  1 (0-1)

District 9-2A

Archer City  4 (2-0)
Windthorst  0 (1-1)
AC: Conner Byrd 7 IP, 4 H, 5 K

Seymour  6 (2-0)
Petrolia    3 (0-1)

Northside  1 (0-1)
Quanah  21 (1-0)

District 10-2A

Collinsville  15 (1-0)
Saint Jo        4 (0-1)

Non-District

Graham  6
Sanger   4
(at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco)

Softball

District 5-5A

Braswell       18 (2-2)
Wichita Falls  6 (1-3)

District 8-3A

Bowie  4 (1-3)
Boyd    9 (2-2)

Jacksboro      11 (3-1)
#7 City View  10 (3-1)

Nocona      1 (0-3)
Henrietta  16 (2-2)

Holliday   0 (1-3)
Paradise  2 (3-0)

District 9-2A

Olney       0 (0-5)
Petrolia  17 (2-0)

Windthorst  20 (3-0)
Electra          0 (2-1)

