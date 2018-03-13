Longtime Burkburnett family business is closing

Hayes General Store in Burkburnett is closing its doors after 27 years. Long-time customers are just finding out and they are sad to hear the news.

According to the Burkburnett Historical Society the reason it is closing is due to financial reasons.

An employee said that on Thursday, they received their last checks and were told the store was closing shop.

Jimmy Jackson, a lifelong Burkburnett resident says he saw the sign on the door last Friday, “I seen the note and seen that it was closed and everybody was pulling off saying 'what happened?' and I said read the letter.”

The letter reads:

"After 27 years...it is with heavy heart we have to say Hayes General Store, Hayes Hardware, and Hayes TV Repair have closed their doors. We appreciate each and every one of our loyal customers and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Thank you for the pleasure of serving each and every one of you! It is a memory we will cherish!"

Amanda Bonnin says her parents shopped there since she was 7; she is now 20 and shocked to hear the store is shutting things down, “I am super surprised. I figured they would be open for a while considering they just branched off into another building so just to find out that they're closing makes me sad a little bit”

They just opened the hardware store in 2015. News Channel 6 featured the family business during the Hometown Pride Tour. To see more about the longtime local business, click here.

