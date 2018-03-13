WFPD: Man tazed after running from police

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after Wichita Falls Police say he tried to run away from them.

They were called out to a home burglary in the 700 block of Van Buren Street just after 8 p.m.

WFPD says when they approached the suspect on the scene he took off running. Authorities said he was tazed about half a block away.

He has been charged with evading arrest. Police say additional charges could follow.

Stay with six for updates.

Copyright RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved