WFPD: Man tazed after running from police

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after Wichita Falls Police say he tried to run away from them.

They were called out to a home burglary in the 700 block of Van Buren Street just after 8 p.m.

WFPD says when they approached the suspect on the scene he took off running. Authorities said he was tazed about half a block away.

He has been charged with evading arrest. Police say additional charges could follow.

