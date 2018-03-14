MSU roundup: women finish 2nd in home golf tournament

Midwestern State's Emily Brennan and Lexi Read achieved something only nine of the field of 99 golfers could accomplished under the tough playing conditions of the Midwestern State Invitational played at the Wichita Falls Country Club.



The duo managed to score to sub-80 scores to help the Mustangs to a runner-up team finish with a 36-hole total of 630 (+54) closing within six strokes of tournament winning Arkansas Tech (624/+48).



Brennan, a freshman, charged all the way to second on the individual leaderboard on the strength of birdies on the 11th and 13th holes but closed with a double on 17th hole and another bogey on the 18th to settle for a fourth-place finish after posting scores of 79 and 76 for an 11-over total of 155.



Read's steady play netted an 11th-place finish as the sophomore posted rounds of 77 and 79 for a 12-over total of 156.



Frosh Katie Reeves tied for 17th logging scores of 79 and 80 for a 15-over total of 159, while senior Sarah Moore marked 80s in both rounds to tie for 23rd with a 16-over total of 160.



Freshman Juanita Gomez tied for 47th with scores of 81 and 85 for a 22-over total of 166.



Oklahoma Christian's Abigail Rigsby claimed individual medalist honors with a 5-over total of 149 marking scores of 73 and 76. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Arkansas Tech's Peerada Piddon (153/+9), Colorado State-Pueblo's Rachanok Rahulpan (154/+10), West Texas A&M's Jelina Fernando (155/+11) and Henderson State's Taylor Loeb (155/+11).

Midwestern State competes in the Colorado State-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational on March 25-26 at the Walking Stick Golf Course.

Meyers, Mustang men close strong at Super Region Preview

Junior Clayton Meyers fired a 2-under 69 to lead Midwestern State's resurgence in the second round at the West/South Central Region Preview played at the par-71, 6,805-yard course at the La Paloma Golf Club.



The Mustangs advanced five spots to 12th on the team leaderboard improving on their first round 303 to a 7-over 291 in the final go around. MSU finished with a 26-over par team total team total of 594.



Meyers gained momentum with consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, t hen logged an eagle on the par-5, 512-yard second hole. The Llano native took consecutive bogeys before closing with two more birdies to tie for 16th overall with a two-round total of 145 (+3).



Senior Trip Hobson logged a 1-over 72 in the second round to finish tied for 28th with teammates Clayton Keck (75-75) and senior Kevin Teems (74-76) with matching totals of 150 (+8).



Junior Chance Craig improved seven strokes over the first round with scores of 82 and 75 for a 15-over total of 157.



Colorado-Colorado Springs (282-292 574/+6) claimed their team tournament title by a single stroke over Chico State (297-278 575/+7) while Holy Names (291-285 576/+8) was third.



UCCS sophomore Tanner Comes earned top individual medalist honors logging scores of 66 and 70 for a 6-under total of 136 to win by two strokes over West Texas A&M's Tate McVay (70-68).

Midwestern State competes in the Broncho Invitational on March 19-20 at the Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond, Okla.

12th-ranked MSU women's tennis handles Hawaii-Hilo

The 12th-ranked MSU Texas women's tennis team cruised to an 8-1 win over Hawaii-Hilo in Las Vegas on Friday to improve to 4-4 on the season.



Midwestern State started hot in doubles, picking up three-straight wins in pairs play. The tandem of Daria Panferova and Maddie Rowe posted an 8-3 win over Sara Marin and Irena Le at the No. 3 line to open the match. Moments later, the duo of Bianca Duff and Greta Lazzarotto picked up an 8-5 win against Marina Colvee and Carmelle Joyner at the No. 2 flight to stretch the Mustangs lead to 2-0. Maddy Coffman and Ashley Ramirez rallied for a tiebreaker victory, 8-7 (3), at No. 1 versus Devanshi Bhimijyani and Daniela Sanz to complete the sweep.



MSU continued to roll in singles, winning five of the first six matches. Coffman earned her seventh-straight victory, knocking off Bhimijyani, 7-6 (6), 6-1, at No. 1 to stretch the lead to 4-0. Shortly after, Duff upset 38th-ranked Sanz, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, to clinch the match for the Maroon and Gold. Sophomore Emilija Segetlija outlasted Le, 6-2, 7-6 (4) for the sixth-straight win by MSU. No. 20 Panferova and Lazzarotto each recorded three-set wins to cap off the match for the Mustangs.

Midwestern State returns to the courts tomorrow to take on No. 4 Hawaii Pacific at 11 a.m. at the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas.

#20 MSU men see win streak snapped

The 20th-ranked MSU Texas men's tennis team saw its four-match winning streak come to an end in a 7-2 loss to No. 15 Hawaii-Hilo on Tuesday at the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas. Midwestern State moves to 7-3 on the season after the setback and continues play tomorrow against No. 19 Hawaii Pacific.



The Vulcans captured momentum quickly in the match, sweeping the Mustangs in doubles. UHH's Vaclav Slezak and Alessandro Giuliato defeated Dillon Pineda and Jean Muniz, 8-3, at No. 1. Alex Martinez Roca and Angel Palacios were tripped up by Gregory Zukeran and Chun En Wu, 8-4, at No. 3 before MSU's Vasudev Vijayaraman and Denney Norrie were downed by Bruno Figlia and Alex Fillat, 8-4, at No. 2.



A pair of quick wins on the No. 2 and No. 5 singles courts allowed the Vulcans to clinch the match. Roca put the Mustangs on the board after Fillat received a game default in the super-set tiebreaker to give MSU the win, 5-7, 6-2, 5-1, at No. 4. Palacios added another three-set win for the Maroon and Gold, downing Wu, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, for his seventh-straight singles win.

Midwestern State returns to the courts tomorrow, taking on No. 19 Hawaii Pacific. First serve is set for 11 a.m. at the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved