Suspicious box reported in WF, police say caller did the right thing

Those who work at the Wichita County Democratic Party Headquarters in Wichita Falls are thankful a suspicious box found there Tuesday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm.
A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after Wichita Falls Police say he tried to run away from them.
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Hayes General Store in Burkburnett is closing its doors after 27 years. Long-time customers are just finding out and they are sad to hear the news.
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.
