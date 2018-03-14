Suspicious box reported in WF, police say caller did the right thing

Those who work at the Wichita County Democratic Party Headquarters in Wichita Falls say they are lucky a suspicious box found there Tuesday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm.

This comes after two packages left on doorsteps in Austin Monday blew up, making three in nearly two weeks.

The woman who found the box said it was in the driveway of the Democratic Party Headquarters when she pulled up around 1 p.m.

She said she was concerned because of what happened in Austin.

She immediately told the property manager who was nearby. He alerted authorities who discovered the box was empty.



Sergeant Harold McClure said they did the right thing because like Austin PD, Wichita Falls officers are telling people to call them if they see anything out of the ordinary.



“In this particular case, they saw something that just did not look normal for them, that just was not normal for their environment,” said Sgt. Harold McClure.

The woman said they have not had any problems there before, but she is still being cautious and warning others to do the same.



But what should people look for when it comes to suspicious packages?



Sgt. McClure said if you are not expecting one, that should raise some concern, as well as a box with no address or return to sender address, and if it does not have markings or stickers from a shipping company.

“If it does not appear to have been dropped off by a legitimate business, such as the post office or UPS or something like that, that should raise another flag,” said Sgt. McClure.



He said if you do receive a suspicious package, do not touch it or let your pets around it. Just back away and call 911.

The United States Postal Service is also offering up some tips to help people stay safe when it comes to suspicious mail or packages.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

