Veterans use equine therapy to help fight PTSD

The Veterans Freedom Retreat group spent their Wednesday morning at the Magic Ranch for equine therapy.

The veterans along with their spouses got the chance to learn about the therapy, ride horses, and even enjoy a carriage ride.

The Veterans freedom retreat is a nonprofit that helps veterans fight PTSD along with the help of their spouses during a week-long retreat.

