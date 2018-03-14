Phase one of new law enforcement center underway

On Friday, the ground was broken on a parking lot that will provide Vernon College and the Law Enforcement Center with additional parking. (Source: KAUZ)

Phase one of the new Wichita County Jail and Law Enforcement Center is underway.

On Friday, the ground was broken on a parking lot that will provide Vernon College and the Law Enforcement Center with additional parking.

Phase one also includes new security fencing, which is expected to go up soon.

On Tuesday, the renderings were approved by the jail commission and the county will now focus their attention on the construction documents.

Construction on the actual building is expected to begin in July. Newschannel 6 Reporter Alex Achten will have more on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

