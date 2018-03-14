WFPD: Man arrested for trespassing, evading following brief chase

Kudlow is a free trade supporter and has in the past firmly opposed the kind of sweeping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump has instituted.
WFPD released new information on Wednesday morning about an incident that involved a man being tased the night before.
Phase one of the new Wichita County Jail and Law Enforcement Center is underway.
The Veterans Freedom Retreat group spent their Wednesday morning at the Magic Ranch for equine therapy.
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.
