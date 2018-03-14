WFPD: Man arrested for trespassing, evading following brief chas - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD: Man arrested for trespassing, evading following brief chase

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Wichita Falls Police say Kelly Jay Lemons, 52, walked out the front door of the home he was not allowed to be in on Tuesday night. (Source: WCSO) Wichita Falls Police say Kelly Jay Lemons, 52, walked out the front door of the home he was not allowed to be in on Tuesday night. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

WFPD released new information on Wednesday morning about an incident that involved a man being tased the night before. 

Sgt. Harold McClure said around 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Van Buren for a home burglary in progress. 

The caller said the suspect was wearing a white hat and sweater and was currently in a vacant home. 

Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect, later identified as Kelly Jay Lemons, 52, walk out the front door of the home.

As police approached Lemons, they said he took off running. Officers caught up with him in the 2000 block of Roberts where he was tased before being taken into custody.

Lemons was charged with Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest. As of Wednesday afternoon, a bond had not yet been set.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump taps Larry Kudlow as economic adviser

    Trump taps Larry Kudlow as economic adviser

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:13:45 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-03-14 18:35:55 GMT

    Kudlow is a free trade supporter and has in the past firmly opposed the kind of sweeping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump has instituted.

    Kudlow is a free trade supporter and has in the past firmly opposed the kind of sweeping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump has instituted.

  • WFPD: Man arrested for trespassing, evading following brief chase

    WFPD: Man arrested for trespassing, evading following brief chase

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-03-14 18:02:31 GMT
    Wichita Falls Police say Kelly Jay Lemons, 52, walked out the front door of the home he was not allowed to be in on Tuesday night. (Source: WCSO)Wichita Falls Police say Kelly Jay Lemons, 52, walked out the front door of the home he was not allowed to be in on Tuesday night. (Source: WCSO)
    Wichita Falls Police say Kelly Jay Lemons, 52, walk out the front door of the home he was not allowed to be in on Tuesday night. (Source: WCSO)Wichita Falls Police say Kelly Jay Lemons, 52, walk out the front door of the home he was not allowed to be in on Tuesday night. (Source: WCSO)

    WFPD released new information on Wednesday morning about an incident that involved a man being tased the night before.  

    WFPD released new information on Wednesday morning about an incident that involved a man being tased the night before.  

  • Phase one of new law enforcement center underway

    Phase one of new law enforcement center underway

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:52:14 GMT
    On Friday, the ground was broken on a parking lot that will provide Vernon College and the Law Enforcement Center with additional parking. (Source: KAUZ)On Friday, the ground was broken on a parking lot that will provide Vernon College and the Law Enforcement Center with additional parking. (Source: KAUZ)
    Phase one of new law enforcement center underwayPhase one of new law enforcement center underway

    Phase one of the new Wichita County Jail and Law Enforcement Center is underway. 

    Phase one of the new Wichita County Jail and Law Enforcement Center is underway. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly