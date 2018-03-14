WFPD: Man arrested for trespassing, evading following brief chase

Wichita Falls Police say Kelly Jay Lemons, 52, walked out the front door of the home he was not allowed to be in on Tuesday night. (Source: WCSO)

WFPD released new information on Wednesday morning about an incident that involved a man being tased the night before.

Sgt. Harold McClure said around 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Van Buren for a home burglary in progress.

The caller said the suspect was wearing a white hat and sweater and was currently in a vacant home.

Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect, later identified as Kelly Jay Lemons, 52, walk out the front door of the home.

As police approached Lemons, they said he took off running. Officers caught up with him in the 2000 block of Roberts where he was tased before being taken into custody.

Lemons was charged with Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest. As of Wednesday afternoon, a bond had not yet been set.

