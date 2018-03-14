Hometown Pride: Downtown WF living

Bobby Whiteley's house used to be an electrical company located in the heart of downtown. (Source: KAUZ)

The Holt in downtown Wichita Falls is one of the most popular places to live and is full of history. (Source: KAUZ)

Bobby Whiteley has lived in downtown Wichita Falls with his wife for eight years.

"I wasn't scared of moving downtown at all," Whiteley said. "But it was not my idea. It was my wife's idea. So I'm pretty good at doing what I'm told. The words I used were I came down here kicking and screaming."

But he said since then things have changed.

"Now I tell everybody I think I like it more than her," Whiteley said. "I can't imagine living anywhere else."

They decided to renovate an old electrical business into their home after some life-changing events and embraced an adventure.

"It's different than any neighborhood in town," he said.

Gloria Roberts also lives downtown, but for a different reason. It's where her fiance lives. They've lived in The Holt for four and a half years.

"I like the closeness of the community," Roberts said. "Most everybody down here kind of knows each other. If they don't know by name, then they at least know my face. It's just family I think more than anything else when you're in this close-knit community."

She said her favorite part of living downtown is being able to walk the streets and go to the restaurants, bars, and art walks. Whiteley agrees.

"We get up on the weekends and we walk down the street and have coffee," Whiteley said. "We go to the Farmers Market, do all the shopping that we can downtown. We are frequent customers to I think every restaurant downtown."

Both are excited about what the future holds for the area, and look forward to being a part of it.

"There's the old saying hold it because eventually, it's going to be popular again," Roberts said.

"I look around and it's new faces," Whiteley said. "It's people coming down here to see what's going on I guess to see what everybody's talking about."

