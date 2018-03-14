Truck inspection leads to drug seizure in Childress Co. - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Truck inspection leads to drug seizure in Childress Co.

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A truck inspection leads to drugs being seized and one man being arrested Wednesday in Childress Co. (Source: RNN)
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

A truck inspection led to a drug seizure and the arrest of one man on Wednesday.

According to DPS, a trooper stopped a truck with a trailer for a commercial motor vehicle inspection on U.S. 287 near Childress around 7:50 a.m.

While inspecting the trailer, the DPS trooper found several large trash bags containing packages of marijuana that totaled to 531 pounds.

DPS officials said the drugs were allegedly being transported from California to Tampa, Florida.

The driver, Albert Qosaj, 42, of Rochester, Michigan, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Childress County Jail.

