Eat Well website set to re-launch

March is National Nutrition Month and to celebrate Wichita Falls/Wichita County Health District announced it will relaunch its Eat Well Wichita County website.

Will Carter the program's coordinator said they are doing it to bring more awareness to the website launched last summer.

"If they don't know it's out there, they're not going to go to it," Carter said.

More than 30 restaurants use the program to advertise the healthy food options the businesses have and that includes restaurants most people do not consider healthy.

"We started with just hamburgers and barbecue and we diversified our menu with a lot of good healthy foods," Troy Collier owner of Texas Best Barbeque and Burgers said.

Collier said he began adding healthy food after several customers asked for something different.

"I didn't want to get left out," Collier said. "I always like to be a leader in something new."

Carter said they will add new features which include a Dietician Corner were anyone looking for a healthier option can get some advice. Carter said all the restaurant owners already help them. The dieticians help the restaurant owners figure out how to cut any calories, fat or sodium which will help qualify their food for the Eat Well program.

"You may go to a restaurant and that signifies a healthier fare," Collier said. "A lot of the smaller especially our local restaurants didn't have those resources." A Menu is Eat Well approved if it meets the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), which suggests a balanced diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy and lean protein.

The relaunched website will also have some easy to make at home recipes all these features are to help residents healthier choices just like its helped restaurants give the public all healthier options.

"Little things here and there to help you out in the kitchen with your family such as using some good substitutions to make your meals healthier," Collier said. "[We'll tell you] the best way to prepare your meats, or this is the most cost-effective way to purchase fruits and vegetables because the myth there is eating healthy is expensive. We can debunk some of those."

Another new feature will be the use of social media. Every month the program will feature a restaurant on its website. The Eat Well banner will be inside the featured restaurant so the customers can take photos with it and post them.

The program will launch in April.

