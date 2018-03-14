Family of Harrison Brown releases statement

Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.
The family of a Graham graduate who lost his life in a deadly stabbing attack at the University of Texas last year have released a statement after the suspect charged in that case reportedly will argue he was insane during the rampage.
The family of a Graham graduate who lost his life in a deadly stabbing attack at the University of Texas last year have released a statement after the suspect charged in that case reportedly will argue he was insane during the rampage.
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.
Bobby Whiteley has lived in downtown Wichita Falls with his wife for eight years.
Bobby Whiteley has lived in downtown Wichita Falls with his wife for eight years.
Ground is being broken at the site of the future Wichita County Jail and Law Enforcement Center in a busy week for commissioners with the project.
Ground is being broken at the site of the future Wichita County Jail and Law Enforcement Center in a busy week for commissioners with the project.