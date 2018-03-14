Family of Harrison Brown releases statement - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Family of Harrison Brown releases statement

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The family of a Graham graduate who lost his life in a deadly stabbing attack at the University of Texas last year have released a statement after the suspect charged in that case reportedly will argue he was insane during the rampage. (Source: Facebook)
GRAHAM, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The family of a Graham  High School graduate who lost his life in a deadly stabbing attack at the University of Texas last year have released a statement after the suspect charged in that case reportedly will argue he was insane during the rampage.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, suspect Kendrex White's lawyers intend to present evidence for a "not guilty by insanity" defense. 

White told police he did not remember the May 2017 attack that left Graham native, Harrison Brown dead and three others injured.

Prosecutors will now have to appoint a psychiatrist to assess White's mental state at the time of the attack.

In a statement released to Newschannel 6 ahead of White's court appearance Thursday, Brown's family said: "We are confident in the abilities of the prosecutors, and that at the end of the day justice will prevail."

