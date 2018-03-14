City of WF may privatize Kickapoo Airport

Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.
The City of Wichita Falls is considering privatizing Kickapoo Airport. At the Beginning of March, the city issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) in early March.
The City of Wichita Falls is considering privatizing Kickapoo Airport. At the Beginning of March, the city issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) in early March.
The family of a Graham graduate who lost his life in a deadly stabbing attack at the University of Texas last year have released a statement after the suspect charged in that case reportedly will argue he was insane during the rampage.
The family of a Graham graduate who lost his life in a deadly stabbing attack at the University of Texas last year have released a statement after the suspect charged in that case reportedly will argue he was insane during the rampage.
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.
Bobby Whiteley has lived in downtown Wichita Falls with his wife for eight years.
Bobby Whiteley has lived in downtown Wichita Falls with his wife for eight years.