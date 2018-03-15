Spring break HS baseball: March 14 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Spring break HS baseball: March 14

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Holliday coach Sam Fluty gives instructions in the Eagles' 7-5 win over Boyd on Wednesday / Source: KAUZ Holliday coach Sam Fluty gives instructions in the Eagles' 7-5 win over Boyd on Wednesday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 8-3A

Boyd       5 (1-1)
Holliday  7 (2-0)
HOL: Jake Turner 2 RBI

City View  3 (0-2)
Bowie     18 (1-1)
BOW: Garrett Oakley, Riley Partridge 3 RBI each

Henrietta      5 (1-1)
Jacksboro  12 (2-0)
HEN: Brett Mitchell 2 RBI

Paradise  11 (1-1)
Nocona     9 (0-2)

Softball

District 8-3A

Paradise  21 (4-0)
Nocona      2 (0-4)

