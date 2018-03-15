MSU tennis roundup: Palacios, Coffman honored

MSU Texas sophomore Angel Palacios garnered Lone Star Conference Player of the Week honors after going 3-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles. The Piedras Negras native helped the Mustangs to a 2-1 record.



Palacios is the second Midwestern State men's tennis player to receive the award the season, joining freshman Nolan McCaig.



Palacios improved to 9-1 in singles, winning his ninth-straight match with a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 win over 15th-ranked Hawaii-Hilo's Chun En Wu last night. On Monday, he defeated 14th-ranked Rollins' Francesco Racanelli in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, after downing Oklahoma Baptist's Gianluca Galdi, 6-3, 6-3, last Friday.



In doubles, he and partner Alex Martinez Roca tallied a 2-1 record to improve to 6-1 on the year at the No. 3 flight.



Midwestern State returns to the courts on Friday to take on No. 9 Azusa Pacific at 1 p.m. at the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas.

Coffman earns LSC honors with perfect week

MSU Texas junior Maddy Coffman picked up the Mustangs first Lone Star Conference Player of the Week award after a combined 6-0 record in singles and doubles. The Flower Mound native led Midwestern State to three-straight wins in the process.



Coffman improved to 7-1 in singles with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory late last night against Hawaii-Hilo's Devanshi Bhimjiyani to run her winning streak to seven, all at the No. 1 flight. Prior to that, the junior fought off Rollins' Fabiana Vitanza, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, and Angelo State's Ena Ovcina, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.



Paired with partner Ashley Ramirez, Coffman added another flurry of wins in doubles to improve to 5-1 at the No. 1 flight.



12th-Ranked Mustang women drop heartbreaker to #4 HPU

The 12th-ranked MSU Texas women's tennis team took fourth-ranked Hawaii Pacific down to the last court standing, but Midwestern State was unable to come out victorious, falling 5-4.



The Sharks grabbed a 1-0 lead quickly in doubles, but the Mustangs righted the ship, winning on the final two courts to take a 2-1 lead into singles. MSU's pair of Daria Panferova and Maddie Rowe bested Leticia Gonzalez dos Santos and Oceane Adam, 8-3, at the No. 3 line. The tandem of Bianca Duff and Greta Lazzarotto followed with an 8-5 decision against Lara Meccicio and Debora Echeverria at No. 2.



HPU regained the momentum early in singles, however, to turn the tide. Coffman's upset bid of ninth-ranked Lena Lutzier came up short, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 1 to tie the match. Sophomore Ashley Ramirez fell to 21st-ranked Adam in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 4 to put the Sharks ahead, 3-2. No. 20 Panferova answered with an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Echeverria at the No. 3 line to again tie the match. Sophomore Emilija Segetlija rallied for a 6-3, 7-5 victory against Dos Santos at No. 6 to regain the lead.



Tied at four, junior Greta Lazzarotto was up a set on Heloise Le Normand. As the last match standing, the Italian was unable to make a late rally, giving the Sharks the win, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

#20 Mustang Men upset #19 Hawaii Pacific 7-2

The 20th-ranked MSU Texas men's tennis team bounced back from last night's setback to No. 15 Hawaii-Hilo with a dominant performance to take down 19th-ranked Hawaii Pacific, 7-2, at the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas.



In doubles, Midwestern State's duo of Alex Martinez Roca and reigning Lone Star Conference Player of the Week Angel Palacios dominated Gerardo Irarrazabal and Jack Lyttle, 8-2, at the No. 3 flight. Meanwhile, the Mustangs tandem of Vasudev Vijayaraman and Denney Norrie ousted Adrian Elduque and Juan Erro to give MSU a 2-1 lead going into singles.



The Mustangs continued to roll in singles, scoring two upsets and winning in straight-sets on five of six courts to earn the win. With the match tied at two, freshman Nolan McCaig upset 46th-ranked Irarrazabal, 7-6, 6-2, at No. 4 before Palacios made quick work of Lyttle, winning a 6-2, 6-2, decision at No. 3. Vijayaraman bested Maxime Gayte, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 1 while Norrie knocked off Elduque, 6-2, 7-5, at No. 6. Junior Dillon Pineda ran through 27th-ranked Benjamin Loccisano, 6-4, 6-4 to round out the match.



