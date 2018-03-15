Hometown Pride: Downtown WF's hidden gems

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders however refuted the reports.
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.
A accident in downtown Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital and closed a busy intersection Thursday.
