Suspect arrested in connection to Subway robbery

On Thursday afternoon, WFPD officers taped off the area around Subway to gather evidence. (Source: KAUZ)

On Thursday, just after 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Subway in the 3700 block of Fairway Blvd. in the shopping strip next to Market Street. (Source: WFPD)

Wichita Falls Police got a Crime Stoppers tip Wednesday that 51-year-old Gregory Reynoldss was at United Regional Hospital visiting a patient.

Officers found Reynolds, and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery.

He was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail.

The warrant was in connection with the February, 1 robbery of the Subway on the 3700 block of Fairway.

According to police, at around three o' clock that afternoon Reynold came into the Restaurant and demanded money and mentioned he had a gun.

He got away with an unknown amount of money.

