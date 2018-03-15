DPS seeks leads, increases reward in 2003 murder case

The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.