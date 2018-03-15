DPS seeks leads, increases reward in 2003 murder case - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

DPS seeks leads, increases reward in 2003 murder case

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Cynthia Palacio (Source: DPS) Cynthia Palacio (Source: DPS)
AUSTIN, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Texas DPS is seeking help from the public in solving a murder case dating back to 2003 in Lubbock County.

On July 15, 2003, the body of 21-year-old Cynthia Palacio was found on a rural road west of the town of Slaton in Lubbock County. She was found partially clothed and had been strangled. Palacio, a mother from Lubbock, was survived by her then 2-year-old daughter. Her death was also linked to the murder of 21-year-old Linda Carbajal in April 2004.

The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime has been increased to $6,000 if the tip comes before next month's featured Texas Rangers case is announced.

To be eligible for the reward, information must be given to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

