Accident in downtown Wichita Falls sends one to hospital

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

An accident in downtown Wichita Falls sent one person to the hospital and closed a busy intersection Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 4:45 p.m, a white Jeep with four occupants was traveling eastbound on 8th Street when a brown Chevy Malibu with a female driver and an infant inside traveling south on Scott Street allegedly ran a red light and collided with the Jeep.

The driver of the Malibu than allegedly drove off.

Police caught up with the driver of the Malibu several blocks away and arrested her. Mary Luna, 20, is currently charged with accident involving personal injury or death. 

Three women and one man were inside the Jeep. All of them were able to get out of the vehicle with their own power. One woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the intersection of 8th and Scott was shut down as they cleaned up after the wreck.

